Joyce Winnifred Robertson was born on September 26th, 1933, in Bozeman, Montana, to Judson and Alice Conger. She passed away in Boulder at Sunrise Senior Living on May 24th, 2020, age 86, from conditions related to Alzheimer's. Joyce spent her first 17 years of life in Bozeman, before experiencing what she described as "culture shock" when her father took a job as city editor of the Fresno Bee . The family of four moved westward to California. Joyce's mother taught Spanish at the local community college. Joyce and her younger sister, Marion, adjusted to life in California but they were Rocky Mountain girls at heart. Both would eventually return there. In 1955, Joyce received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Occidental College in Los Angeles. She was named editor of the Occidental student newspaper, the first woman to hold that position. While in college, Joyce met Richard Robertson, whom she married in 1956. Richard worked on completing his Ph.D. in Chemistry at CalTech, while Joyce taught 2nd grade in Pasadena. Joyce and Richard had two children. Christopher was born in 1959 and his sister Jill was born in 1961. After several years spent in St. Louis, Missouri, upstate New York, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, Joyce and her two children moved west to Boulder, Colorado, in 1971, where her sister Marion and her family had settled. Additionally, Joyce was looking for a graduate program in Library Science. She earned her master's degree from the University of Colorado in 1973. Upon graduation she began her much loved career as school librarian at Kohl Elementary in Broomfield, CO. She was creative in her approach to her job, often having celebrations or themed weeks featuring readings, contests and experiential projects. In addition, Joyce taught a Children's Literature course at the University of Colorado and taught graduate students through University Without Walls. She wrote critical essays and reviews of children's literature which were published in The Horn Book and School Library Journal . Later in her career, Joyce completed an inspirational sabbatical year in Boston at Simmons College, known for its preeminent Children's Literature department. In 1978, Joyce's sense of adventure led her to arrange for an "exchange" school librarianship on Kauai, Hawaii. Joyce and her 16 year-old daughter spent a memorable year on the island immersed in another culture. Later she was hired as the new library consultant at Dawson School in Lafayette where she curated and collected books for what would become that school's library. Joyce married Harry Albert in 1992 and they made a home together until 1996. Joyce had a keen interest in the natural world, and sought to gain scientific knowledge to enhance her sense of wonder. In 2010, she authored and published a book, Meet the Magpie , with scientific assistance from CU and CSU ornithologists. Joyce nourished her curious mind by attending lectures on environmental and humanitarian issues. She was active in supporting many causes and wrote frequent letters which were published in the Boulder Daily Camera . Joyce was an avid hiker, cross-country skier, and dancer (international folk dancing). She generously hosted many family and friends at her home over the years, including her beloved niece Katy, helping her to finish her doctorate, and arranging her wedding. Her grandchildren enjoyed bowls of granola in the sun on her back deck and pretend "fishing" with Granny at the creek behind her house. She welcomed a family who were refugees from a war-torn country in the Balkans to Boulder. She befriended and assisted them to establish a new life in Boulder. Joyce was also an active member of the Community United Church of Christ in south Boulder for several decades. She dedicated a great amount of energy to church matters and developed deep friendships with many church members. She is fondly remembered for her reading of stories to the entranced children who sat cross-legged on the carpeted floor during church services. Joyce was a reader, a thinker, and a writer, and was interested in the world of ideas. She enjoyed depthful conversations. She was a caring and wonderful big sister to Marion. Joyce was naturally authentic and found humor in everyday life. She was an affectionate and emotionally-attuned mother to her children. Joyce was a rare and memorable person who touched the lives of many people in significant ways. Joyce is survived by her sister, Marion Conger Stewart (Paul), former husband, Richard Robertson (Patricia) of Ann Arbor, MI, her son Christopher Robertson, of Lafayette, and her daughter Jill Robertson (Tom), of Eugene, OR, and three grandchildren, Matthew, Kate, and Brynn. She is also survived by her nephew, Dave Stewart (Cindy), and two nieces, Shephard V. Goodenow, and Katy Stewart (David). Joyce's family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living for the kind and attentive care they provided for Joyce in the last years of her life. A memorial service will be held when conditions allow. The family is tentatively looking at some time in late September. Contributions in Joyce's memory can be made to a cause that works to address climate change or protect wild spaces.

