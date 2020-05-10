Joyce Ann (Robinson) Sullivan died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Shawnee Gardens Assisted Living in Boulder, Colorado. She was 79. She is survived by her two adoring daughters, Bridget (Steven Berger) and Siobhan (Lynn Voss), her beloved siblings Scott, Linda and Steve, her devoted grandson, Owen, her niece, Victoria (Robinson) Waite, her newphew Ross Robinson, and her companion and best friend of 35 years, John Stadler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Ross. Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, Joyce grew up in Chicago and spent her summers at her grandmother's house on Lake Michigan, playing and making mischief with her five girl cousins. After living in Durham, North Carolina, Mexico City and New Delhi, India, Joyce moved to Poughkeepsie, New York where she completed her B.S. at SUNY New Paltz. She then moved to Boulder to work as a Project Manager at IBM's World Trade Division. Joyce was an excellent seamstress and gourmet cook who loved to entertain, act, tutor children, travel and research her family's genealogy and was active in several historical societies. Joyce had many friends and lived a full and happy life. Private services will be held at the family gravesite in South Haven, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shawnee Gardens, 4755 Shawnee Place, Boulder, CO, 80303.

