Joyce Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann (Robinson) Sullivan died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Shawnee Gardens Assisted Living in Boulder, Colorado. She was 79. She is survived by her two adoring daughters, Bridget (Steven Berger) and Siobhan (Lynn Voss), her beloved siblings Scott, Linda and Steve, her devoted grandson, Owen, her niece, Victoria (Robinson) Waite, her newphew Ross Robinson, and her companion and best friend of 35 years, John Stadler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Ross. Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, Joyce grew up in Chicago and spent her summers at her grandmother's house on Lake Michigan, playing and making mischief with her five girl cousins. After living in Durham, North Carolina, Mexico City and New Delhi, India, Joyce moved to Poughkeepsie, New York where she completed her B.S. at SUNY New Paltz. She then moved to Boulder to work as a Project Manager at IBM's World Trade Division. Joyce was an excellent seamstress and gourmet cook who loved to entertain, act, tutor children, travel and research her family's genealogy and was active in several historical societies. Joyce had many friends and lived a full and happy life. Private services will be held at the family gravesite in South Haven, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shawnee Gardens, 4755 Shawnee Place, Boulder, CO, 80303.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
the family gravesite
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved