Joyce Wilson


1927 - 2019
Joyce Wilson Obituary
Joyce Mae Wilson, age 92, passed away in Lafayette on December 4th. She was born in Osnabrock, ND on September 25, 1927 to parents Morris and Esther (Jacobson) Vollum. Joyce married James Edwin Giles and the pair had the first 7 of their eight children in North Dakota before relocating to Boulder, Colorado where their family was made complete. In Boulder, Joyce worked as a nurse for many years. Her final role in the workforce was at the pharmacy in Walmart. Outside of family and work, her interests were bowling with friends and of course following her Broncos and Rockies. Joyce was preceded in passing by her parents, her brother: Robert Leroy, first husband; James Giles, second husband; Ray Wilson, daughter Carol Pecchia, and son-in-law Joe Dawson. She is survived by her children Linda, Sharon (Lee), Cindy, Vickie (Mike), Gary (Maria), Sandi (Tom), and Larry (Katie); sisters Gloria Rustin and Elaine McGaurvan, both of North Dakota, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will remember Joyce as a very strong and loving lady. Memorial Donations may be made to the in Joyce's honor.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 7, 2019
