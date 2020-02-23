|
Joysa (Joy) Gail Post, a Colorado native and longtime Sterling Colorado resident, passed away on Sunday, February 9, in Boulder, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at Sunrise of Boulder, Monday February 24, at 2:00 p.m. Joy was born to Wally and Gale Post on May 14, 1944, in La Junta, Colorado. She emulated her parents' compassion for education, love of sports, and concern and empathy for everyone, especially those with disabilities. Ironically, she herself was handicapped for almost 47 years due to cerebral vascular accident she suffered in 1973 at the age of 29. After three years of therapy to learn how to speak again and a stint at Craig Hospital in Denver, she resided in Sterling with her parents who devoted their lives to her. Joy believed her handicap was a stepping stone to helping others. She had a strong belief in God and a positive outlook under all circumstances. Her motto was "You have to look at the bright side of things. You can't feel sorry for yourself. You have to think of what you can do, not what you can't do." Joy truly personified her name. She was described as being the epitome of grace despite her monumental challenges. Ten years after her accident, Joy co-authorized and eventually published a speech entitled "I'd Rather Tell a Story Than Be One". It was presented at the Metro State Speech and Hearing Association, to help speech clinicians understand what did and didn't help her recovery. Joy graduated from Sterling High School in 1962, and attended Colorado State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and cherished those lifelong friendships. Colorado State College (now UNC) awarded her with a Master of Arts degree in 1969 and she worked in Greeley as a Speech Pathologist. One summer she was employed by the Rocky Mountain Laboratory evaluating children in a five-state area, to determine learning disabilities. Prior to her accident, she was the Director of Special Education for the Harrison School District in Colorado while working on her doctorate. She immensely enjoyed traveling with family and friends. After her partial recovery from her accident, Joy volunteered at Sterling High School for 12 years where the students loved her for her great help and wonderful sense of humor. Her commitment to working with children was rewarded by the South Platte Valley Education Association in 1981 as a 'Friend of Education'. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and deacon, and on the Christian Education Committee, PEO Chapter Z, Panhellenic, on the Board of Directors of the LPN class at Northeastern Junior College, and Jr. Reviewers. Joy and her mother, Gale, eventually moved to Boulder's Sunrise Assisted Living where she enjoyed the Presbyterian Church, shopping, eating out, scenic drives, and CU football. Joy was predeceased in death by her fiancé Dr. Earl Turner, her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her aunt, Joyce Leiper, along with numerous cousins and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Earl Turner Memorial Scholarship, Veterinary Department, CSU Ft. Collins, CO, c/o Barry Ross, PO Box 4544, Boulder, CO 80306.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 23, 2020