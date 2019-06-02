|
Judith Ann Joyce, Knapple, 84, beloved mother, grandmother, sister & friend passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 after braving Type 1 diabetes for 63 years. Born February 26, 1935 in Omaha, NE, Judy was the daughter of the late Ben and Ann Joyce. She was raised in Lincoln, NE where she attended the University of Nebraska and received her bachelor's degree in Education. She lived in Boulder, CO for many years raising her family and later working as a stock broker for ten years. A fan of the Denver Broncos, Judy loved watching football and was an avid golfer. She was a gifted pianist, enjoyed cards, dancing, gardening, and bible study. The strengthening of her faith was one of her greatest accomplishments. Fiercely independent and competitive, Judy never missed an opportunity to beat someone in a game of "Hearts". She was the ultimate "energizer bunny" who never complained despite enduring many health complications. Judy is survived by two children: son, Jeff Knapple (Jill) of California and daughter, Kim Krell (Joe) of Arizona; 4 grandchildren: Ben, Spencer, Ryan & Abby and one great-granddaughter, Lillie Knapple. She is also survived by two younger sisters: Linda Sundberg (Dave) of Lincoln, NE and Kristin Guy (Don) of Sarasota, FL and by five wonderful nieces & nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her family & friends whose hearts she touched and inspired. A family celebration of life will take place on June 2, 2019 in Lincoln, NE.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 2, 2019