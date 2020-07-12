Judith Julia Herbet passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in New York City on June 8, 1925. Judy was the second daughter of Benjamin and Helen Cohen. Her oldest sister Rosalind Rose preceded her in death and she has two younger sisters, Louise and Roberta. Judy met the love of her life, Carl Herbet, and on December 11, 1943, they were married. Her husband Carl passed away 11 months ago, a few months after they had celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Judy and Carl started their lives together while Carl was still in the Coast Guard during World War II. Judy was a homemaker, raised her two daughters, and eventually worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New York City. Judy and Carl moved to Boulder in 1991 and both volunteered at Boulder Community Hospital, the 9 Health Fair, Golden West free tax preparation, and Eisenhower Elementary School where they were affectionately known as Grandma and Grandpa. Judy is survived by her two daughters, Susan and Marilyn and their husbands, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

