It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Judith (Judy) Lee Rea, who left this world from the comfort of her home in Boulder, Colorado on August 26th, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, fortitude, and kindness that will live on in the hearts and minds of her 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, August 31st, from 4-7 PM with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 PM, at Crist Mortuary in Boulder, Colorado. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we are unable to celebrate Judy's life right now, but there will be a memorial service and Catholic funeral next spring. A full tribute can be found at dignitymemorial.com. Search for Judy Rea.

Published in The Daily Camera from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
AUG
31
Rosary
06:30 PM
Crist Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
3034424411
