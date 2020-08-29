It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Judith (Judy) Lee Rea, who left this world from the comfort of her home in Boulder, Colorado on August 26th, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, fortitude, and kindness that will live on in the hearts and minds of her 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, August 31st, from 4-7 PM with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 PM, at Crist Mortuary in Boulder, Colorado. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we are unable to celebrate Judy's life right now, but there will be a memorial service and Catholic funeral next spring. A full tribute can be found at dignitymemorial.com. Search for Judy Rea.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store