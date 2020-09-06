Julia Wagoner

Julie T. Wagoner was born March 13, 1928 in New York City and grew up in Scarsdale, NY. Her father, Richard H. Thornton, was a friend and publisher of Robert Frost. Julie attended high school in Wellesley, MA when Richard worked at Guinn & Co. She studied mathematics at Smith College and the University of Chicago, where she met Glen Wagoner. It was the farthest East he'd been and the farthest West she'd been! After marriage, they moved to Berkeley where they both studied physics on the PhD track. They lived in Cleveland, Ohio for 45 years and had their daughter there. Julie worked as a homemaker and as a computer programmer. Glen and Julie retired to north Boulder in 2003 to audit physics classes at the University of Colorado and live among the incredible nature. They were together for 71 years. Julie died of head injuries after jumping out of the path of a maskless pedestrian.

