Julie Heidemann

Julie Sheree Heidemann, 52, of Longmont CO, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Julie was born in Canyon, Texas on November 27, 1967 to Katie (Devenport) Stone and the late C.B. Stone. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Heidemann, and her three children, Madison (Heidemann) Lemmons, Charlie (Drew) Heidemann and Haley Heidemann; one grandchild, Miles Lemmons; her brother, Rocky Stone and his son, Zachary Stone. Julie graduated from Canyon High School in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant, oral surgeon assistant, and was a flight attendant for four years with Continental Airlines. Julie and Ryan were married on August 17, 1992 at Artist Point, Flagstaff Mountain Park, Boulder CO. In 1994, Julie started her own company providing elder care to thousands of seniors in Boulder County for over 25 years. She touched the lives of so many people through her kindness and love for her employees and seniors. Julie taught Sunday school for several years at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church and was a member of Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot CO. Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday July 30th from 3 :00 p.m. to 6 :00 p.m., at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://www.bcrf.org Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

