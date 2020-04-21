|
|
June Steinacher was called to the Lord Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Boulder. She was 96 years young. Her husband Murvil Steinacher preceded her to eternal rest in 2002. She is survived by two sons Merwyn (Judi) Steinacher of Longmont, CO and Byron (Donna) Steinacher of Blanchard, Idaho; four grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter. June is remembered as a loving, proud, gracious lady; an honor to be your mother, grandmother and friend. A family graveside service completes June's life with us April 21, 2020 with Deacon David Luksch of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church blessing June at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials in June's name may be made to Elevation Hospice, 80 Garden Center, Suite 108, Broomfield, Colorado 80020; or Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2312 14th Street, Boulder, Colorado 80304. A full story of June's life can be read online at www.cristmortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2020