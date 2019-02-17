|
June Ann Witter, recently of Loveland, passed January 18 ,2019. She was born June 20,1932 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was raised from birth by William and Myrtle Vaverka. On March 23, 1952 she married Carlton Witter. June and Carlton moved to Boulder, CO in 1955 where they lived for 38 years. Upon Carlton's retirement they returned to McGregor Iowa. Carlton passed away in 2007 and June returned to Boulder in 2008 to be closer to her family. June was a proud homemaker who loved to garden. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and traveling. She was an all around sports fan and avidly watched the Broncos. June is preceded in death by Carlton, her daughter Dawn Major, and brothers James and Howard. She is survived by her son Dave Witter, daughter Ann Guillot, grandchildren Tasha Mutz (Kody), Matias Guillot, sisters-in law Nancy Kluesner, Linda Witter and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on February 19, 2019 at Howe Mortuary 439 Coffman Longmont. Flowers to help celebrate her life are welcome.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 17, 2019