Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
902 Grant Ave
Louisville, CO
1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Junior Floyd Obituary
Junior "Jay" Allen Floyd, age 90 of Broomfield, died on Wednesday, April 25, 2019 at Legend of Broomfield Senior Living. He was born in Kansas on December 9, 1928 to the late, Dorothy (Steenson) and Theodore Floyd. He moved to Boulder, CO in 1968 and in 1991 he relocated to Louisville, CO. Jay attended Topeka Business College where he earned his Associates degree. He later went on to be a controller with Diamond International Limited. He was an avid golfer with three holes-in-one under his belt. He enjoyed creating gifts for friends and family using his woodworking skills and loved to play video poker. Jay is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 69 years, Mary F. Floyd; a son, Robert Floyd, and a brother, Gary Floyd. He is survived by son, Allen Floyd and wife Margie (Columbia, MO); daughter, Diane Kerner and husband, Doug (Broomfield, CO); sister, Mavis Hamilton and husband, Chuck (Beatrice, NE); as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who all love and will miss him dearly. A celebration of life will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church (902 Grant Ave., Louisville, CO 80027) on April 29th at 10:00 am. Interment will take place after the mass at Green Mountain Cemetery of Boulder, CO. Donations may be made in Jay's name to St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisvile, CO, or the (donatenow.heart.org). Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 28, 2019
