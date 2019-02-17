|
Karen Kay Bacon was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on February 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 31, 1949 in Norton, Kansas to Wayne and Marjorie (Cozad) Koehler. Karen loved life and the people around her, both family and friends. She had a one-of-a-kind way of making others feel special. She loved with her whole heart and continually gave to those around her with gifts of her time, energy, and thoughtfulness. She loved remembering dozens of birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions, and celebrating each one to the fullest. She was detail-oriented and organized, which was best demonstrated by her dedication to her job at Crystal Electric, Inc., which she held and enjoyed since 1987. She had an incredible work ethic, as shown by her professionalism and loyalty. In 1970, Karen married Bill Barr, and they had two daughters, Tammy and Jenny. She was a devoted mother, always encouraging and supportive. Her life was an example of Christ-like love--sacrificial, forgiving, gracious, and generous. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and dignity. Karen later married Mike Bacon on May 31, 1986 and became a faithful and loving stepmother to his daughter, Karena. Karen's genuine love and care for others was evident every day of her life. Those around her always knew that she was available for quiet coffee and conversation or loud applause from the bleachers. She was unwavering in her support of her friends and family. She will be deeply missed, but she taught us that, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble" (Psalm 46:1), and we take comfort in knowing that she is now receiving her reward in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Karen is survived by her husband, Mike Bacon of Lafayette; daughters, Tammy Busse and husband Darin of Greeley, Colorado; Jenny Maggert and husband David of Erie, Colorado; stepdaughter, Karena and husband DJ of Grand Island, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a loving extended family, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant grandson, Evan. A funeral service honoring Karen's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot. Interment will follow at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Humane Society of Boulder Valley" or the "" in care of Darrell Howe Mortuary, 1701 W South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO, 80026. Condolences may be shared with Karen's family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 17, 2019