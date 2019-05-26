|
Karen Miller was born on December 6th, 1955 in Closter, New Jersey. With her birth brought a heart that was passionately layered with love and care for the world and the people in it. As a child her love of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church built a never wavering devotion to treat all living creatures with love, respect and compassion. Her childhood was spent in Closter, New Jersey raised in a large Italian American family named Falasca. She was one of five sisters, Cheryl, Dianne and Denise, that preceded her in death along with her parents Jacob and Jaqueline. She is survived by her younger sister Trish. In 1974 Karen came to Colorado and fell in love with the mountains and the beauty that only this state can provide. Boulder County instantly became home. Here she blossomed a love with her surviving husband "T", Thomas, with whom they worked hard and created a loving family clan of Jamie, Joy (Jayson), Tony, Lucas (Kristin), and Wyatt (Julia). Who blessed them with the most awesome wonderful gift of grandchildren; Isaac, Sophie, Liam, Harper, Ella, Charlotte, Colton, Aliyah, Ruggero, Otello, Luka, and Ari. She loved the title of Grandma and wore it with great pleasure and honor. Other important people who walked with the clan were nephews Danny, Mark, Tobias, niece Denise, plus Nathan, Jaron, Piper, Amanda, LaReina, Clinton, Lara, Kris, DJ, Brett and Kerry. Along with her friendships of old and new that spanned many years. Karen was a devoted employee for the University of Colorado, Boulder. Spending 18 years with the University Police Department and then moving over to C.U. Utilities and Energy Services up till her passing, dedicating 25 years working at the University. Her angelic legacy is proven by the out pouring of love for Karen from the world. Which has been heartwarming and most appreciated by our family. From coast to coast and beyond the oceans she had a spectacular gift of planting small seeds of love in the hearts of those she met and the nurturing spirit to instantly grow that seed into a beautiful rose that left a lasting impression on all she touched. Family was always the most important thing to her in her heart and we will as a family forever love and miss her dearly. Vigil at Greenwood Myers Funeral Home, Boulder May 28th 6-9pm Funeral Mass @ Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Boulder, 10:30 am. May 29th. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://www. heartsprings.org
Published in The Daily Camera on May 26, 2019