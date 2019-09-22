|
Karen was born in Englewood, CO. to Helen and Bill Powell. Karen married Carl Schneider in 1957 and then welcomed four daughters to their home in Boulder, Colorado. The Schneider family had many loved traditions; from weekends at Redstone to brunch at the Brown Palace. Throughout her career, Karen worked as a mom, as well as for the Denver Rio Grande railroad, the Bank of Boulder, and the University of Colorado Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. For the Inaugural Bolder Boulder Race Karen and her family packed the box lunches. Karen enjoyed going to the post-race Bolder Boulder parties for the 40 years of the race's history. She was a proud booster of CU athletics! Karen and Carl held season tickets for the Buff football games for over 50 years. Karen was thrilled to see the Buffs beat Nebraska earlier this month! She enjoyed being a member of the Buffalo Belles, the Boulder Republican Women, the Lincoln Club of Colorado and Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Karen is survived by her husband Carl; daughters Michelle Schneider, Janelle Stastny (Kip), Elaine McAvoy (Bryon), and Maura Schneider; and grandchildren Tiana and Evan Stastny and Shannon, Megan, and Sean McAvoy. Rosary at 10:30 AM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00 AM, a reception to follow, Wed., Sept. 25th, Sacred Heart of Mary, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder. Contributions: Tru Community Hospice Care,2594 Trailridge Dr. E., Lafayette, CO 80026. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019