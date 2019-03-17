|
Karl R. Soppeland of Boulder, died March 8, 2019. His parents were Eugene (deceased) and Ethel Dolores Soppeland. Karl attended the University of Colorado, graduating with a B.S. in Business in 1971, B.A. in Geology in 1979, and an M.A. in Geography in 1983. He worked as a geographer with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and its predecessor agencies in the Washington, DC area for 28 years. He was an Eagle Scout and served as a Captain with the U.S. Army Reserve. He was an actively curious and adventurous traveler, visiting all 50 states and 27 countries. His interests included rock climbing, military history, diverse non-fiction literature, photography, and target shooting. He assembled one of the finest collections of Swiss Army Knives in North America. He is survived by his mother and brother, Mark Soppeland, and sister-in-law, Barbara Tannenbaum of Cleveland, Ohio. There will be private services for the family at a later date. The family wishes to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff of the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center Boulder for Karl's life-extending care.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 17, 2019