Katherine (Katie) Grantham Taylor died the morning of September 28, 2020 in her home in Boulder, Colorado with her husband Norm Taylor at her side. She fought for many months with a rare form of uterine cancer. Katie was born September 4, 1941 in Lakeland, Florida, the second eldest child of Jesse Grantham, Jr. and Mary Porter Short Grantham. Her grandparents on her father's side were Jesse Grantham and Marie Canova Ward Grantham of Douglas, Georgia. Her maternal grandparents were Jordan Puryear Short and Linda Hollingsworth Short of Tifton, Georgia. In 1942 she moved with her family to the Philadelphia, PA area where her father was employed by the Curtis Publishing Company. She attended primary and secondary schools in Broomall and Newtown Square, PA., and later attended the Southern Seminary Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia, majoring in business. The school is now known as the Southern Virginia University. In 1969 she married Leslie Bethel Holland of Philadelphia and the couple operated the Rittenhouse Travel Agency for many years. In succeeding years the couple lived in Chestnut Hill, Haverford, and West Grove, PA.. Following the sale of the travel agency Katie was employed for many successful years with American Management Association. Mr. Holland died in 2011 in West Grove. In 2012 Katie moved to Boulder, Colorado, to be near her daughter, Caroline Bethel Holland, and grandchildren, Ellia and Alex. In 2014 Katie married Mr. Norman Taylor of Boulder. The couple had a wonderful 7 1/2 years together. They traveled extensively to warmer climates in the winter months, and spent the summer months visiting national parks and hiking and camping in the Rockies. Katie and Norman were regular supporters of the Lions Club in Boulder and were members of the St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Gunbarrel. She had the wonderful ability to easily meet new people wherever she went and her life was filled with great laughter and friendships. Gardens, dogs, family, and surrounding herself with all were her favorite pastime. She had an incredible eye for decorating, and she and her older sister Linda were avid collectors of antiques, a hobby they picked up from their parents. Her homes were always warm, inviting and interesting. She was an avid reader of Maine Antique Digest, The New Yorker, and The Smithsonian. Katie came from a family of avid swimmers, and she and her siblings continued to be avid swimmers throughout their lives. Her daily lap swims at the Boulder Recreation Center were never to be missed. Her father and mother were co-founders of the Marple-Newtown Swim Club in Broomall, PA, and her father was one of the first presidents of the Suburban Swim League in Philadelphia. Her gardens were always beautiful, there were always dogs underfoot, and her doors were always open for family reunions and holiday gatherings. Katie is survived by her husband Norm Taylor of Boulder, a daughter, Caroline Holland also of Boulder, two grandchildren, Ellia and Alex Osofsky, a brother, Jesse (Katherine) Grantham of Ojai, California, and 6 nieces and nephews.

