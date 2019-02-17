|
Katherine Zeisler McClurg was born March 20, 1932 and grew up in Monroe Michigan, the daughter of Karl F. Zeisler and Alma Wardroper Zeisler. She graduated in 1950 from Monroe High School and followed her father's calling to journalism, graduating from the University of Michigan in 1954. Kathy pursued a career in news writing at the News-Herald in Wyandotte, MI and subsequently in public relations working at the University of Michigan. Kathy had 3 children that were born in Ann Arbor, MI. In 1970 they moved to Boulder, CO and established their family home at 835 Pine St. She worked at the University of Colorado for 27 years, working for the sociology and music departments, ultimately joining the public relations team becoming a longtime contributor to CU's alumni publication, Summit magazine, until retiring in 1997. Kathy had many passions and was a pioneer in many ways. She appreciated nature and became a steadfast steward of the environment, recycling and minimizing her impact by living a simple life. She loved and respected Native American culture and developed a strong spirituality in keeping with Native American traditions. In the 1970s and 1980s she was an avid member of the Colorado Mountain Club and participated in many outings, hiking and nordic skiing throughout the state. She kindled her love of the outdoors in her children, spending any available time taking them camping or hiking in the National Parks. She was an avid gardener, adopting organic methods well ahead of her time. In her backyard garden, she grew hops for her brewing friends, basil to make her renowned pesto, and was willing to share the bounty with the neighborhood wildlife. She enjoyed traveling worldwide with her children and grandchildren, experiencing England, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Scotland, Australia and the Galapagos Islands. Staying true to her British roots, she was a lifelong Anglophile. She stayed physically active, walking every morning in spite of the weather, practicing yoga, and enjoying the warm water pool at Mapleton Center. Her interest in arts and crafts included photography, sewing her children's clothes and Frostline kits, needlework, pottery, and macramé. She joined the growing movement of homebrewers during the early years of the homebrewing movement in Boulder. She became an award-winning brewer of mead and beer and the first editor of Zymurgy, the magazine of the American Homebrewers Association. Staying involved in her longtime role as editor, she attended the Great American Beer Festival every year. Known as Grandma Kathy to all children she met, she always took the time to listen to and value them. She was a kind and considerate soul. In 2011 Kathy moved to the Carillon at Boulder Creek where she made many new friends and continued her love of gardening, reading, bird watching, knitting, and following current events. Her wry sense of humor kept her friends and neighbors entertained with an endless array of worthy comics and humorous headlines posted on her door. She was a founding member of the quilting club, which created beautiful quilts for charity. Following her passion for the environment she helped to implement a recycling program at the Carillon. She was in the gym almost every day. She grew catnip in her garden and delivered treats to her many feline friends. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with her children beside her. She is survived by her sons Jon James McClurg and wife Caroline Musgrave McClurg of Boulder, CO; Thomas Alan McClurg and wife Susan Litzelman McClurg of Katy, TX; and daughter Karen McClurg Sheffres and husband Robert Sheffres of San Diego, CA. Also surviving her are 8 grandchildren - Sam Sheffres of Tomsk, Siberia; Ryan McClurg of Austin, TX; Jacob Sheffres of San Diego, CA; Lauren McClurg of Katy, TX; Audrey and Michael McClurg of Boulder, CO; Jackson McClurg of Katy TX; and Benjamin Sheffres of San Diego, CA. Her parents and brother, James F. Zeisler of Vero Beach, FL preceded her in death. No services are planned. Donations can be made to: Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 2323 55th St., Boulder, CO 80301 or online at give.boulderhumane.org and Tru Community Care Hospice and Support Services, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026 or online at TruCare.org.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 17, 2019