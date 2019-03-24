Home

Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Kathleen Phillips
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
Kathleen Phillips Obituary
Kathleen C. Phillips died March 17, 2019 in Boulder, CO. She was born June 11, 1920 in Burley, Idaho, to Arthur E. Coleman and Orpha Mary Coleman. She married Alroy Bradbury Phillips on September 15, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas. She attended Burley public schools, Albion State Normal, and received a BA from Washburn University, Topeka, KS. She was a member of Alpha Phi collegiate social sorority. Her work included teaching, library and advertising agency work, and freelance writing with publications of children's books, stories, articles, and textbooks on writing. Her professional organizations included Colorado Authors' League, Denver Woman's Press Club, Sisters in Crime, and The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators. She received the SCBWI national Member of the Year Award and served five years as the Regional Advisor for their five-state Rocky Mountain Chapter. Survivors include children Lynn E. Phillips Reed (Steve), Louisville, CO; Robert B. Phillips (Regina Sisco), Arvada, CO; and Mary D. Phillips Hemphill (David), Estes Park, CO; and granddaughter Rosemary A. Reed, San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers Dr. Robert C. Coleman of Portales, NM, and Dr. Charles F. Coleman of Oak Ridge, TN; and son John C. Phillips of Loveland, CO. A memorial will be held at Crist Mortuary in Boulder at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Contributions may be made to Trail Winds Hospice Foundation, 75 Manhattan Dr., # 208, Boulder, Colorado 80303, or a . To send condolences please go to www.cristmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 24, 2019
