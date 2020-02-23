|
Kathryn was born in Cranford, New Jersey and graduated from Cazenovia College in 1953. She assisted in the art departments of Conde Nast magazines; Glamour and Vogue. Kathy married Chuck Arnold on August 29 1954 and they moved to Virginia. While Chuck was in the army she worked with the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in technical illustration at Langley Air Force Base When they returned to Long island in 1957 she became President of the League of Women Voters in Nassau County. After receiving her Master's degree from Hofstra University Kathy became a member of the English departments of Syosset High and Middle schools and retired in 1992. Kathy and Chuck then moved to Boulder, Colorado where Kathy coached adults in English as a second language and volunteered with Historic Boulder writing descriptive walking tours as part of her contribution. The Arnolds moved to Balfour Senior Living in Louisville Colorado in 2016. Kathy was predeceased by her son Thomas. She is survived by her husband Chuck and her daughter Elizabeth who lives in New York City. The Arnold family will have a private observance. They request that donations be made to Alzheimer research.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 23, 2020