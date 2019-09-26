|
Kathryn Black Husted of Boulder died peacefully September 20 at home, surrounded by love, of fallopian tube cancer. She was diagnosed in July 2016. Kathryn, 69, was born on December 14, 1949, in Boulder to Virginia Royce Black and Delbert Owen Black. The family, including Kathryn's older brother, Kenneth, moved to Arizona where Virginia contracted polio in 1954. She died in 1956 and Kathryn and her brother returned to Boulder in the care of their maternal grandparents, Hayes George Royce and Maurine Compton Royce. Kathryn attended schools in Boulder, graduating Boulder High in 1967 and the University of Colorado with a BA in English literature in 1971. That year she married Robert Bruce Stechert. During her marriage to Robert she earned an M.S. in journalism in 1976 from the University of Kansas. She then spent the 1980s living in New York City and San Francisco working as a magazine editor and writer. That marriage ended in 1989. In 1991, Kathryn moved back to Boulder and married Jens Reid Husted, and together they had two children, Ian, 28, and Willy, 26. Ian is an investment associate at Woodbourne Capital Management and lives in Denver. Willy is a software engineer at Outdoor Voices in Austin, TX. Kathryn is the author of Mothering Without a Map: The Search for the Good Mother Within (Viking, 2004; Penguin paperback, 2005); In the Shadow of Polio: A Personal and Social History (Addison-Wesley, 1996; paperback, 1997); and On Your Own Terms: A Woman's Guide to Working with Men (Random House/Vintage Books, 1987). Among the awards her books won were the American Society of Journalists and Authors Outstanding Book Award, 2005; Colorado Book Award, Nonfiction Finalist, 2004: Colorado Book Award for Literary Nonfiction, 1997; June Roth Book Award for Health and Medical Writing, 1997; American Society of Journalists and Authors Author of the Year Award, 1997. As a freelance writer, Kathryn's work was published in such publications as: Yoga Journal, Psychotherapy Networker, Child, Woman's Day, Mirabella, Redbook, Working Woman, Working Mother, Glamour, Food & Wine, House Beautiful, Worth, Good Housekeeping, Chicago Tribune, and Denver Post. Kathryn earned an M.S. (2009) and Ph.D. (2011) in clinical psychology from the Santa Barbara Graduate Institute. She worked in private practice as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist until her retirement in 2016. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27th at the Chautauqua Grand Assembly Hall at 1pm. She continues to be surrounded by love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Kathryn's name to TRU Community Care at www.trucare.org/donate or by mail at 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 26, 2019