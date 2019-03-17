|
|
Kathryn Ogden Kingwell, 1937 - 2019, passed away peacefully in Longmont, Colorado, at AltaVista Memory Care Centre, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Even throughout her difficult times Kathy reached out to those around her, often with a big smile. Kathy was born in Berkeley, CA and, as a child, also lived in Galveston, TX and Columbus, OH. Kathy graduated from Wooster College in Ohio and did post-graduate work at Ohio State University, where she met and married her husband, Robert Kingwell. She also got a degree from Goucher Business College for Women in Maryland. In Maryland she worked as a third-grade teacher, and then also in management at McCormick Spices and at City Bank in Baltimore. Kathy and Bob eventually moved to Osprey, Florida, near Sarasota. They loved being in Florida and took in all it had to offer. Kathy and Bob had two children - a daughter, Laura Lynn, and a son, Kenneth Grant. Their family enjoyed much traveling, both in the U.S. and overseas, as well as enjoying beaching and boating. For many years Kathy was involved with the Jackie Sorenson Aerobic Dancing Program, both on the administrative staff and as an instructor and trainer. The highlight was being on Oprah Winfrey's TV program demonstrating the aerobic dance program. She also started a program of singing and dancing at a Center for Developmentally Disabled Adult Students in Florida. Kathy eventually moved to Boulder, CO, where she lived for many years. She was a loving, interesting and wonderful person, who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Kingwell, daughter-in-law, Heather Kingwell, grandson, Michael Kingwell, all of Florida, and her sister, Eleanor Poehlmann of Boulder. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Kingwell, her daughter, Laura Kingwell and her brother, Michael Ogden. There will be a memorial service for Kathy at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20 th at Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 17, 2019