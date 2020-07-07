Kelley Gleason was an inspiration in life to so many. As a cancer thriver, she encouraged many folks to participate in a decade of Relays for Life, raising amazing funds for cancer research throughout her own twelve-year fight, while she celebrated fellow survivors and care givers. Kelley passed away on June 25, 2020 with her husband and son by her side. Kelley is survived by her husband, Rick Hennig of Westminster; and children, Matthew Gleason and partner Makayla Gamez; step-children Taylor Hennig and Nick Hennig; her mother, Betty Brown; her brother and family, Tucker Brown and wife Kristina, daughter Taylor and son Kyle; Sister-in-Law Jeannie Brown; and stepmother Ellen Goering; step-brother Matthew Goering and wife Sadie, daughter Cassidy and son Miles; step-sister Christie (Goering) and husband Ryan Schmid, sons Tobias and Zeke. In addition, her devoted aunts, uncles and cousins; her steadfast team at University of Colorado Hospital; her Cancer Support Community friends and followers make up the loyal community who dearly loved Kelley. Her father and dedicated cheerleader, Don Brown; her brother Evan Brown; and her mother's companion, John Grauberger, preceded her in death. Professionally, Kelley earned a B.A. in Music Therapy and an M.A. in Speech-Language Pathology from CU and CSU. As a speech therapist, she helped "her children" find their own self-worth and success. She believed in each child and celebrated each one's growth with patience and confidence. She was a valued team member throughout her career with Adams 12 Five Star Public Schools. Kelley is best known for her empathy and compassion and her ability to feel deeply. She loved her colorful garden filled with bird houses and treasures of glass creations and chimes built by her family and friends. She loved the art and music created together with her family, especially glass classes with her son, Matthew. Kelley enjoyed her travels having lived in Alaska and Hawaii as a child and recent favorite trips included an Alaskan cruise, New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and New York City. She loved watching her son, Matthew teach music to this generation of young musicians. Visiting the Botanic Gardens was a favorite peaceful field trip. Kelley leaves us with special memories. A small family celebration due to Covid-19 was held in Kelley's beloved garden. Donations may be made in Kelley's memory to The Cancer Support Community/MyLifeLine.org

