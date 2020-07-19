Kelly Elizabeth Bevilacqua, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away on July 12, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband John Bevilacqua, son Brian Bevilacqua, and brother Shawn Bourke and will be sorely missed. Kelly was born in Denver to Larry T. and Constance L. Bourke. She grew up in a military family, so she moved around a great deal while growing up - including two stints in Hawaii. Her family eventually settled in Tampa, FL, where she graduated from Berkeley Preparatory School. In 1995, she received her B.S. degree in Marketing from Florida State University. While attending FSU, she began her lifelong involvement with Kappa Kappa Gamma. Soon after graduating, she decided she needed her next challenge and determined that would be a Computer Science degree. Like many before her, she was drawn to Boulder by photos of the snow-covered Flatirons printed in the CU catalog. In 2001, she earned her M.S degree in Computer Science from CU Boulder. Boulder remained her home for the rest of her too-short life. While completing her master's degree and working within CU's Engineering Center, she met her eventual husband, John. Kelly's favorite month was October. So, on a whim, the two were officially married one warm, sunny, Boulder October afternoon in 2000 at the County Clerk's office. A ceremony and party, for friends and family, came five months later. After CU, Kelly worked for a time as a software test engineer for Sun Microsystems in Broomfield. The work came easy to her, but by then she had determined she was ready for her next challenge - motherhood. She left the computing world so she could raise her baby Brian and begin the perpetual cycle of renovating houses with John. Kelly's meticulous event planning prowess was legendary. Many years later, those who attended still rave about her and John's wedding in Breckenridge, about her Halloween festivities, and about numerous gala fundraising events for Jarrow Montessori (where Brian attended). But Kelly's core passion in recent years was digital photography. She traveled North America - including most of the U.S. National Parks - as well as many European countries honing her craft. She exuded both artistic and technical talent - both in the camera and in post-processing. Though she allowed some of her photos to be published, she was too modest to share most of her work with the world. Kelly was fearless, loyal, and incredibly strong. Her beautiful smile made those around her feel loved. No memorial service for Kelly is planned. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate, in her name, to the charity of your choice
.