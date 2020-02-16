|
Kenneth Woodbury Carter, Sr passed away on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. His viewing is on Friday, February 21st 2020 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Darrell Howe Mortuary, 1701 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO 80026. Ken's funeral is on Saturday, February 22nd 2020 at 3:00 pm at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, Boulder, CO 80303; A private graveside internment with the family will be held at a future date. Ken was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on August 1st, 1929. He graduated from Jamaica High School, Jamaica, New York in 1949. He joined the United States Air Force on May 28th, 1951 and served in Korea. Ken met and married his amazing wife, Sue in the summer of 1965 and together raised 7 children. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Ken was an extraordinary man! He was the hero of his family, the mentor of his children and grandchildren, the patriarch of the family. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1955. Ken served our country for 32 years of combined military and Federal service. Ken was preceded in death by his parents James and Clara Carter, his younger brother Neil Carter, and his youngest son Kenneth Woodbury Carter Jr. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Carter, his sister Phyllis Carter Veccia, his six surviving children Susan (Jim), Robert (Shari), Stephen (Nohemi), Jay, Kay (Rex), and Jennifer (Geoff), along with 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020