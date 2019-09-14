|
Kenneth E. Eaton of Boulder Colorado passed away in his home in the early morning of August 31st with his loving daughter Kendra by his side. He was 89. Ken was born in Seattle Washington on August 26th 1930 to Ivan and Opal Eaton. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Army Air Core. He then went on to join the US Air Force and gallantly served 3 tours in Vietnam. Ken's military career took him all over the world. After retiring from the military he continued to travel and work abroad in the field of weather research and radio electronics. Always an avid train buff, Ken was an active member of the Denver Garden Railroad Club and other model train clubs in the Boulder area. In his spare time he could be found tinkering away trying to fix the unfixable, always up for the challenge. Ken is preceded in death by his wife Sharon A. Eaton and son Timothy A. Eaton. He is survived by his daughters Yvonne Rivers, Kendra and Meta Eaton, and sons Rodney, Robert, and Richard Eaton. Graveside services will be held at Fort Logan cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 14, 2019