Kenneth, 84 of Boulder passed away peacefully with his family at his side. He was born in Akron, CO where he grew up and graduated high school. He was a member of the Akron Methodist Church. In 1962 he received his bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in accounting in 1964 from CU. He began a lengthy career with IBM in 1965 in cost control finance and later in financial planning. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. He married Bernice in 1966 in Boulder and was a loving husband for 54 years. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Mabel. He is survived and dearly loved by his wife Bernice; daughter Marla (Jeff); son Paul (Lacey); grandchildren Kylie, Kaitlyn and Josephine; and brothers LeRoy (Doris) and Eldon (Ollie). Kenneth loved his family, relatives and friends. He was dedicated to helping his parents. His hobbies included working on cars and all types of motors or appliances that might need repair. Duct tape was a frequent backup. He enjoyed trips, photography, card games and friend and relative get togethers. He will be missed in so many ways. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We thank the Home Instead caregivers and TRU Community Hospice for their excellent care. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or TRU Community Care