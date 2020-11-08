1/1
Kenneth Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth, 84 of Boulder passed away peacefully with his family at his side. He was born in Akron, CO where he grew up and graduated high school. He was a member of the Akron Methodist Church. In 1962 he received his bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in accounting in 1964 from CU. He began a lengthy career with IBM in 1965 in cost control finance and later in financial planning. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. He married Bernice in 1966 in Boulder and was a loving husband for 54 years. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Mabel. He is survived and dearly loved by his wife Bernice; daughter Marla (Jeff); son Paul (Lacey); grandchildren Kylie, Kaitlyn and Josephine; and brothers LeRoy (Doris) and Eldon (Ollie). Kenneth loved his family, relatives and friends. He was dedicated to helping his parents. His hobbies included working on cars and all types of motors or appliances that might need repair. Duct tape was a frequent backup. He enjoyed trips, photography, card games and friend and relative get togethers. He will be missed in so many ways. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We thank the Home Instead caregivers and TRU Community Hospice for their excellent care. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or TRU Community Care

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved