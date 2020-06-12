Kenneth Meyer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Meyer of Boulder passed away December 13, 2019 from pneumonia. He was born in Austin, MN April 26th, 1937. He is survived by his wife Sylvia, sister Julie Schieck, daughters: Darcy Gerdes, Debra Greever and Cynthia Sealman, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid19, a private memorial will be held June 13th. Please visit https:// allveterans. com/ tribute/details/ 191997/Kenneth-Meyer/obituary.html #tribute-start

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved