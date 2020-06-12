Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Meyer of Boulder passed away December 13, 2019 from pneumonia. He was born in Austin, MN April 26th, 1937. He is survived by his wife Sylvia, sister Julie Schieck, daughters: Darcy Gerdes, Debra Greever and Cynthia Sealman, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid19, a private memorial will be held June 13th. Please visit https:// allveterans. com/ tribute/details/ 191997/Kenneth-Meyer/obituary.html #tribute-start

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store