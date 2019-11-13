|
Kenneth Donald Ritchart, age 54, passed away from a sudden heart attack on November 8th, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 17, 1965 to Donald and Lucille Ritchart. (He was always proud to mention his birthday was Norway's Independence Day.) He grew up in Boulder and attended University of Colorado Boulder. After a stint in IT management, Ken found his true career passion as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, qualifying for the President's Circle in 2018 and 2019. Ken took pride in maintaining his clients as friends. Ken was a friend at the center of many circles. He'd had a passion for board games and Dungeons & Dungeons since he was 13, and he hosted a gaming group for 25 years. Ken was active in the writing community. He taught quilting and was part of a knitting group. Ken loved live theater and was a long-time supporter of the arts. Ken was also an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Boulder. He is survived by his husband, Greg Roth; his son, Lannon Woodall; his sister, Sherry; his sister-in-law, Jan; his nephews Chris and Michael, his niece Christina, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ken touched are invited to Crist Memorial for a viewing on Friday, November 15th at 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder CO from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th at Atonement Lutheran Church at 685 Inca Parkway, Boulder CO starting at 11 a.m. Luncheon will be provided after the funeral. A private family interment will occur later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boulder Humane Society or Atonement Lutheran Church.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 13, 2019