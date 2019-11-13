Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Memorial Park
3016 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4448
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crist Memorial
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
685 Inca Parkway
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ritchart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ritchart


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ritchart Obituary
Kenneth Donald Ritchart, age 54, passed away from a sudden heart attack on November 8th, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 17, 1965 to Donald and Lucille Ritchart. (He was always proud to mention his birthday was Norway's Independence Day.) He grew up in Boulder and attended University of Colorado Boulder. After a stint in IT management, Ken found his true career passion as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, qualifying for the President's Circle in 2018 and 2019. Ken took pride in maintaining his clients as friends. Ken was a friend at the center of many circles. He'd had a passion for board games and Dungeons & Dungeons since he was 13, and he hosted a gaming group for 25 years. Ken was active in the writing community. He taught quilting and was part of a knitting group. Ken loved live theater and was a long-time supporter of the arts. Ken was also an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Boulder. He is survived by his husband, Greg Roth; his son, Lannon Woodall; his sister, Sherry; his sister-in-law, Jan; his nephews Chris and Michael, his niece Christina, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ken touched are invited to Crist Memorial for a viewing on Friday, November 15th at 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder CO from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th at Atonement Lutheran Church at 685 Inca Parkway, Boulder CO starting at 11 a.m. Luncheon will be provided after the funeral. A private family interment will occur later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boulder Humane Society or Atonement Lutheran Church.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -