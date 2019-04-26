|
No one wants to hear the diagnosis of cancer but Bill faced his cancer the way he faced life--with confidence, gusto, and humor. He was born at Subic Bay Naval Hospital in the Philippines on August 16, 1961 to Kenneth Warren and Gilda (Ide) Ruggles. The son of a Naval Officer, Bill moved with his family many times and made friends everywhere he went. Bill collected friends like bees to honey. As a boy and young man, one of his greatest pleasures was athletics, whether it was playing catcher for baseball, swimming on swim team, or playing soccer. Bill received a soccer scholarship to Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY. Bill's interest in and love of people combined with his mind for business and determination made him a top and trusted sales representative for several start-ups and larger companies including US West/Qwest/Centurylink in Denver, CO and Tucson, AZ. His greatest joy was making wonderful food for his friends and family. He was the king of kitchen and BBQ gadgets. Bill died in Hospice near his home in Tucson, Arizona on April 5, 2019. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife, Lisa Ruggles of Tucson, AZ; stepsons, Scott Nelson (Amanda) and Daniel Nelson of Westminster, CO; father, Ken Ruggles (Rita) of Palm Desert, CA; sister, Anne Skamarock (Bill) of Boulder, CO; and nephews, Evan and Ethan Skamarock. His mother, Gilda Ruggles, predeceased him. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
