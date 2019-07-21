|
Kevin Middleton, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY on March 29, 1962 to the late William "Bill" Middleton and Elaine Scalzo Middleton. Kevin an Eagle Scout grew up in Boulder, Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a Bachelor in Bio-Chemistry. Kevin and his wife Gena moved to Marion, NC in the spring of 2017 as the new owners of Mountain Stream RV Park. Kevin was following his passion for hiking and camping that he and his wife experienced together for over 10 years. He loved life and being around people. An extensive traveler for personal and business, Kevin traveled the Country and along the way made many friends. His family will remember him for the love and care that he provided. Kevin is survived by, in addition to his mother, his wife of 32 years, Gena Middleton; three sons, Cale Middleton of Nashville, TN, Jake Middleton San Diego, CA and Vladimir Middleton of Norfolk, VA. Services will be announced when finalized. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019