Kian Michael Shanahan, 16, of Boulder, CO, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Kian was born July 10, 2002 in Boulder, CO to Mike and Melissa Shanahan and is survived by his parents and sister, Karly. Kian attended Flatirons Elementary, Southern Hills Middle and Fairview High School where he was a sophomore and ran on the Cross Country team. He was a member of the Boulder Police Explorer Program and dreamed of becoming a police officer someday. Kian loved to ski, ride his motorcycle, go off-roading, fly airplanes and most recently fishing with his friends. Kian was loved and adored by many and was always willing to offer a helping hand to those in need. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held May 5, 2019 at the Sunshine Fire Station, 311 County Road 83, Boulder, CO 80302 from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kian's name to the Boulder Police Explorer Post, 1805 33rd St. Boulder, CO 80301.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 30, 2019