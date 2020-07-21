1/1
Kirby Koeller
Kirby Koeller passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 84 due to a heart condition. Kirby was born in Freeport, IL and was raised on his family's farm. After graduating from Freeport H.S., Kirby enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Boxer. He married Jan Bartell from Freeport, and was married for 62 years. Kirby graduated from North Central College in Naperville and received his MBA from DePaul University in Chicago. Kirby and Jan had two children while living in Naperville before relocating to Boulder, CO in 1976. Kirby spent his entire career in finance. He followed CU football for 40 years, had a passion for Porsche cars, and enjoyed following activities of his grandchildren. Kirby is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Kathi (Jay), son Rick (Suyapa), grandchildren Jordan (Dusty), Tanner (Marcy), Rachel, and sister Marilyn. No memorial service is planned; a private service for family will be held. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on Jul. 21, 2020.
