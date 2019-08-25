|
Kitty was born September 23, 1936 in Athens, Alabama to Agnes Dyke Reaves and Raymond Mayberry Reaves (aka "Country). Her only sibling, Agnes Ray Reaves, was born two and a half years later. In 1951 the family moved to Auburn, Alabama where Kitty graduated from high school at age 16. She attended Auburn University graduating in 1956 with a BA in Education. She taught one year in Alabama, then moved to Boulder, Colorado. She taught at Foothill and Columbine schools for a total of 29 years. She was dearly loved by both her students and their parents. This was a calling to which she devoted her life, enjoying every student and encouraging the best from each one. "Miss Kitty" received countless mementos and thank you letters from her students and parents alike. She retired from teaching in 1996. In 1962 she moved to Redondo Beach, California where she worked at The Braille Institute for an interim of 5 years. During that time she married Don Leonard and was divorced in 1967. He is deceased. Some of Kitty's happiest times were spent in Puerto Vallarta at her apartment in Condominio Caracol. Here, as in her home in Boulder, she demonstrated her elegant taste in art, clothing and cats. She loved her Siamese and Burmese cats with much affection. She enjoyed travel, art and music and devoted much time to them. She volunteered at Intercambio teaching international students. She also had many friends in various bridge groups. Kitty attended Ecclesia House Church and First Presbyterian Church especially enjoying the worship. She moved to Birmingham, Alabama September 2018 to be near her sister, Agnes Pollack. In less than a year she passed away leaving behind her sister and friends in Alabama as well as a host of students, parents and many friends in Boulder. Kitty was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all. A remembrance time is planned in a private home.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 25, 2019