Kiyoshi Akima died on August 16, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Kiyoshi was born in Tokyo, Japan on May, 6, 1957. When he was eight years old, his father Hiroshi moved the family to Boulder, Colorado. He lived in Boulder County his entire life. He received his high school diploma from Boulder High School in 1975, an Associate of Arts degree from New Mexico Military Institute in 1977, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1981. He spent much of his career in the software industry. He married Hiroko Matsuda of Oda, Japan in 1989. The couple have no children. Kiyoshi was preceded in death by his father Hiroshi. He is survived by his wife Hiroko of Lafayette; his sister Hiroko of Tabernash; and his mother Mieko of Boulder. A Buddhist funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Boulder on September 29 at 3pm, followed by a reception.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 15, 2019