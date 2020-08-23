It is with great sorrow, but with many wonderful memories, we say goodbye to Koni Steffen. On the 8th of August 2020, Koni passed away in a tragic accident in his white paradise of Greenland. He is peacefully at rest at his research station, 'Swiss camp' which he founded in 1990. His stations, across Greenland will continue to record data, as they have for the past 30 years, continuing to provide insight into the climate change currently taking place. His life's work will live on forever. "I think there is some kind of myth that, oh, we need scientists to solve this problem. Science is there to give an insight, but the community together with scientists have to solve the problems" -- Konrad Steffen. We will think of him often, but especially when the smell of coffee fills the air or snow peacefully falls from the sky. Due to the current pandemic, the family will announce the memorial service at a later date. He is survived by: Anico Steffen and Johnathan Whittaker (San Francisco), Simon Steffen (Zürich), Bianca Perren and Leo (Canada), Rose-Marie and Gérard Stouder- Steffen (Geneva), Camille and Willy Pomathios- Stouder and Morgan (Geneva). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Swiss Polar Institute, founded by Koni, and Climanosco Org. Swiss Polar Institute, CCP 17-714571-6, Swift/Bic: POFICHBEXXX - Ref: Koni Climanosco, Climate Science For Everyone - IBAN: CH79 0900 0000 6154 2259 6, Swift/Bic: POFICHBEXXX, OR online https://shop.climanosco.org/donations/donate/ Ref: Konrad Steffen

