|
|
Kristie Brosious was born in Gillette Wyoming at 4:05 PM on November 17 th, 1963 and passed away from us due to end-stage kidney disease and respiratory failure on March 26 th , 2019 at 6:01 AM. During her Junior year in High School she contracted a crippling immune disorder, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which has been the cause of many disabilities over the years, although anyone who knew Kristie knows that she lived her life with few complaints, with joy and grace and humor and a lot of love and fierce loyalty for her family and friends and the Denver Broncos. Kristie has been the center of our family for so long that we're not quite sure how we'll get by without her to hold all of us together. She leaves behind brothers Joe, Troy, and Brian; nephews Mason and Connor; nieces Nicole, Hannah, and Shylene; aunts Margie, Margaret, and Jeanie; uncle Joe and wife Sandy; her much loved sisters-in-law Lynn, Andi, and Lorisa; cousins Brad and Jack, Gay Lynn and Matt, Kathy and Jim, Teresa, Gretchen and Rachel, Tahnee, Dave and Steve, Kayla, Bryan, and Mackenzie; her father and stepmother Monty and Amy Brosious; her mother and stepfather Alta and Dennis Drumm, her dear friends Ben Raznick, Mary Ann, Natalie, Monica and Chrisi, Avis; and many wonderful friends at Walnut Place and Imagine; her doctors Alicia Maltzman, Heather Pujet, Rick Halterman and nurses at Western Nephrology and The Kidney Center on Main and Boulder DaVita. Kristie graduated from Douglas County High School and lived independently at Walnut Place in Boulder from 1991 to the present. Over the years she did volunteer work for EFAA, the Boulder Humane society, Colorado Food Share, and others. Later, although she became less mobile, she remained active with Out and About, Imagine, and trips in her chair to Pearl Street Mall and Starbucks. It seemed to us that she knew every barista in Boulder! We love you and miss you, beloved daughter and sister. Go with God and Mimi and Grandma Knapp. A memorial service will be held at Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Memorials maybe made in Kristie's name to Imagine! Foundation, 1400 Dixon Ave., Lafayette, CO 80026, 303-926-6405, or online at imaginecolorado.org. or to, Meals on Wheels of Boulder, 909 Arapahoe Ave. Suite 121, Boulder, Colorado 80302, 303-441-3908 or online at mowboulder.org. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 31, 2019