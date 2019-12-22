|
The community lost longtime resident L. Darrell Baugh on September 6, 2019. A kind and gentle soul, Darrell will be missed by many. Mr. Baugh was born October 7, 1930 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas to Lacey D. Baugh and Mary Grace (Brown) Baugh. Darrell grew up in Vinita, Oklahoma in a household steeped in the Christ-centered Southern Baptist belief. A devout Christian man, he was led in every way by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Darrell was a member of East Boulder Baptist Church for over 44 years. Mr. Baugh attended the University of Arkansas where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1954. Darrell went on to receive a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado - Boulder in 1960. Mr. Baugh also received his Chartered Life Underwriter certification from the American College in 1967. Darrell was an Officer in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and served a tour in Germany during that time. Darrell married the love of his life and Oklahoma gal, Wileeta Claire Gray on June 15, 1958. Darrell and Wileeta had two children, John Baugh and Adrienne (Baugh) Calvo. Darrell also had two grandchildren, Lucas Calvo and Lacey Calvo. Mr. Baugh was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wileeta in September 2001. After college and his time in the military Darrell settled down in Boulder, Colorado. Mr. Baugh spent his career as an accredited estate planner. His primary focus was with clients in the agricultural industry. However, Darrell had clients all over the country. He was a member of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Society of Professional Finance Advisors, Boulder County Estate Planning Council (president 1972-1973), Sacramento Estate Planning Council, Society of Finance Service Professionals, National Registry of Finance Planners (interview committee), the National Association of Estate Planners (planners accreditation committee,) and President of the National Estate Planning Institute. In addition, Mr. Baugh served as a consultant with the University of Colorado Center for Conferences Management/Technology Programs, 1975-1980. Darrell was one of the original founders of the Boulder Men's Christian Fellowship where he was a faithful servant for nearly four decades. The Boulder Men's Christian Fellowship (BMCF) is a diverse and changing group of Christian men from all walks of life that has been meeting weekly for prayer, praise, mutual support, instruction, insight, uplift and fellowship since 1982. Darrell inspired literally hundreds of men that came through the doors of BMCF. Up until shortly before he passed, Darrell inspired literally hundreds of men that came through the doors of BMCF. Up until shortly before he passed, Darrell was always there to provide a hug and a blessing to all who entered. His humor was contagious and when he called things to order, everyone knew it. Darrell Baugh was truly a Godly and righteous man. God Bless you Darrell. Donations in memory of Mr. Baugh may be made to Second Baptist Church in Boulder, 5300 Baseline Rd., Boulder, CO 80303.
Published in The Daily Camera from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019