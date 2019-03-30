|
Mike Licht was a man of good humor who loved life. He worked to make the world a better place through dedication to his family, his community and his accomplished 29 year career at the City of Denver as elected Auditor, Assessor and Administrator of Denver General Hospital. He also founded Licht & Co, a Real Estate Consulting firm he led for 15 years. Mike was a committed volunteer who coached sports teams for many years. He worked on many community, religious and professional organization boards and committees. A Denver native, Mike was proud of his roots in what he called a "Jewish ghetto" on the West Side. His parents, Louis and Elizabeth (Tamarkin) Licht, provided a loving, inclusive home and were a strong influence on Mike and his sisters Dorothy and Shirley, both deceased. His father's Irish friends called him Mike, a name that stuck. After graduating from North HS, Mike enlisted and served in the Navy as a radioman for 3 years, serving in Guam at the beginning of the Korean War. He received a BS in Accounting and an MBA from Denver University. Mike and his wife Donna Letman (deceased), had 5 Children: Susan (Lorry) Melnick, Gary (Cindy), Howard ( Susan), Paul (Elizabeth), and Brad (Dana) Licht. In 1988 Mike and Marcia Lattanzi (Jaworski) married. They celebrated their life together with family and friends from their combined worlds. Mike cherished his relationships with Marcia's son, Steve (Beth) Lattanzi, and late daughter, Ellen Lattanzi. Mike had 14 beloved grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mike was a fierce athlete, a great competitor and a large hearted man who made people feel welcome and special. His large presence and spirit were a gift to those who knew and loved him. Huge thanks and donations to TRU Hospice, 2594 Trailridge Dr. E, Lafayette, CO 80026. Service, Sunday. Mar. 31, 2019, 11:00 am, Congregation Har Hashem 3950 Baseline, Boulder, 80303. For full obituary, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 30, 2019