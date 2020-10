Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura Turner, 86 of Boulder passed away October 7, 2020. She was born July 20, 1934. Laura married Estel (Shorty) Turner on July 19, 1953. Laura is survived by her husband, 2 children Roy Turner of Boulder, and Diana (Kevin) Bowar of Longmont. She was preceded in death by a son Ray Lee Turner. Funeral service will be held 12:30p.m. Wednesday October 14 at Darrell Howe Mortuary with internment to follow at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder.

