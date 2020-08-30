1/1
Laura Tyrer
Homer resident, Mrs. Laura Louise Tyrer, 66, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer. Laura was born Dec. 27, 1953 in Boulder, Colorado. She graduated High School in Colorado. She moved to Alaska in September of 1999. Laura was an Electronic Technician in Ohmedo in Colorado and worked ARC in Homer. She enjoyed books, bingo, crocheting, loved her Chihuahua Thor. The family wrote, "She loved her family, fishing and all of the scenery in Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mary Gambill. She is survived by her husband, David John Tyrer of Homer; daughters, Tracy L. Greer of Soldotna, Elizabeth Jones of Homer and Katie Arthur Tyrer of Anchor Point and her 5 grandchildren that she loved dearly.

Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

