|
|
Laurie A. Axner passed away in her sleep peacefully on May 15 at her home in Broomfield, CO after a three-year battle with brain cancer. Laurie grew up in Roselle, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Emil and Dorothy Scheidl Schumann. She graduated from Abraham Clark High School in 1973 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. in 1980. Laurie then worked in account management for a market research firm in Princeton, N.J. Laurie married in 1981 and settled in Mendham, N.J., before moving to Boulder, CO in 1986, where she continued her market research career. Laurie liked to joke that "market research is my life", because she so enjoyed the people she worked with and the projects that engaged her attention. The center of her life, however, was undeniably family and friends, and Laurie especially adored her son, Kyle. Laurie was an avid reader and loved to travel, ski, hike, snorkel and horseback ride. She also enjoyed watching football, boating and walking the beaches on Cape Cod, MA. Laurie loved animals and was particularly fond of Chip and Ralpie, the University of Colorado's buffalo mascots. She was also a member of the Boulder Citizens' Police Academy Alumni Association for several years. Laurie's smile, sense of humor, and her desire to try out most anything was infectious. Despite her cancer, Laurie was able to attend Kyle's Wedding in 2017, visit Kyle and his wife, Katie, later that year, while they were studying overseas in Cambridge, England, and was able to spend time with family and friends in Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and South Carolina. In addition to her husband, Tom, her son, Kyle, and his wife, Katie, survivors include a sister, Sue Marcantuono of Pittstown N.J.; a brother, Lee Schumann of Bedminster, N.J.; four nieces, Heather Andrews, Lauren Schumann, Erika Scarpati, and Brittany Marcantuono; and three nephews, Chris Axner, Nick Marcantuono, and Tyler Marcantuono. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 10:30 AM at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St., Longmont, CO 80501. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston which is where Laurie received most of her treatment. Such a donation can be made by visiting this link: profile.pmc.org/TA0109
Published in The Daily Camera on June 2, 2019