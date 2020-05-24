LaVerne Irene Hammer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVerne Irene Hammer of Longmont, Colorado passed away May 14, 2020 at age 86. LaVerne was born October 18, 1933 in Longmont to Harold O. and Pearl L. (Bradley) Stockton. She grew up in Boulder and also spent much time at her grandparents' home in Hygiene, Colorado. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1951 and married Merle Hammer of Boulder the same year. The couple lived in Boulder and Loveland prior to settling in Longmont in the early 1960s. LaVerne was a homemaker and was known for her kindness, generosity, and upbeat positive attitude. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting mountain landscapes and still life scenes. She was also a skilled tennis player in her youth and liked to stay active. Those around LaVerne loved her not only for her kind spirit but also for her gardening and baking skills. For many years, she kept friends and neighbors supplied with homegrown vegetables in the summer and delicious baked goods in the winter. Among her favorite pastimes were reading, word games, and music. Even as her memory declined later in life, she remembered all the lyrics to her favorite songs and happily joined in singalongs. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband Merle, her daughter Linda S. White, and son-in-law Eugene D. White, Jr. She is survived by her son Gary Hammer (Harry Schoenbrun); sisters-in-law Lorine Rohr and Darlene Gray, and many other loving friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Brookdale Senior Living in Longmont and Canyon Homecare & Hospice for their care and compassion, particularly in the final days of LaVerne's life. Private interment will take place at Hygiene Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 limitations, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved