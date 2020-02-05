|
Larry passed away Thursday, January 30th after a long battle with COPD. Larry was born in San Diego, California to Byron and Phyllis Bailey. He was a lifelong fan of the Chargers and Padres and later CSU Football. Larry enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Jose F. Valdez. After his discharge he worked for Public Service of Colorado at the Valmont Plant in Boulder, Colorado for 35 years. Larry loved camping at Big Creek, working with wood and puttering around the garage. He enjoyed sitting on the patio watcing the hummingbirds. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jan, and brother-in-law Bill Gripne. He is survived by his wife Diane, his daughter Michelle McNally (Mark), his son Eric (Michelle), grandchildren Dyllan, Jacon, and Alix, his brother Brent (Sandi) and sister Diane Roebuck (Glen). A celebration of life will be held at Larry and Diane's home on February 16, 2020 from 1-5pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Centaurus/Monarch Scholarship Fund in memory of Larry Bailey. Donations can be sent to Centaurus/Monarch Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 212, Louisville, CO 80027.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 5, 2020