Lawrence Curtis Weber
1936 - 2020
Lawrence Curtis Weber, known to many as Larry or Laurie, passed Sunday evening April 26th, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lafayette CO. He went peacefully in the presence of his close family members at the age of 83. He was born December 28, 1936 in Worland, Wyoming to Emma (Lehman) Weber and Louis Curtis Weber. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Rae Weber, beloved sons Scott and Tim Weber, and his sister Eileen Walton. Larry is survived by his siblings, Richard Weber, Mary Ellen Threlfall, James Weber, Daniel Weber, Christine Weber, all born in Worland Wyoming. He is also survived by his daughter in law Christine Weber-Heneks and two grandchildren, Tyler Weber and Elise Weber. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Camera on May 13, 2020.
