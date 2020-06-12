Michael "Leo" Hogan passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2020 in Lafayette, CO. Leo was born on August 10th, 1936 to Lela Rose (Dunn) and Michael Thomas Hogan in Boulder, CO. He spent his whole life in boulder and graduated from Boulder High School. Leo joined the Army soon after high school and was proud of his time served. He spent his life out on the cattle ranch taking care of the heard and everything else that comes with being a rancher. He was a very hard worker and was passionate about his work. Leo is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Henry Hogan of Boulder, CO, and his niece, Judy Lambert of Thornton, CO. He is survived by his sister, Esther Albrecht of Broomfield, CO, brother, Albert Hogan of Boulder, CO, and numerous nieces and nephews. The recitation of the rosary will be held for Leo on Tuesday, June 16th at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder beginning at 10am; funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am. Leo will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery directly after mass. The church does have a limit of 50 people and is asking that everyone wear a mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store