Leo M. Pedlow - 84 - of Boulder, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Harry J. Pedlow and Inez (Lynch) Pedlow, he attended St. John's Prep and proudly graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a BSEE. While serving as Captain in the U.S. Air Force, he met and married Dorothy Mokry, his wife of 60 years, in Omaha, Nebraska. Leo began his 34 year career with IBM in 1958 and was fortunate to work all over the world including a 2 year assignment in Canberra, Australia with his young family. Upon returning to the U.S., he was manager of the Federal Systems Division at IBM in Thousand Oaks, California. During this time his charitable works included serving as President of the United Way, Ventura County. In 1986, IBM moved its operations to Boulder where he worked until retirement. Leo had a love of reading, traveling, Rockies baseball, good food and red wine. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Drs. Harry J and Frank X Pedlow, and is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Lee (Barbara) Pedlow; daughters, Catherine (John) Spillane and Renee (Kip) Haverman; grandchildren: TSGT Ian Pedlow, Megan and Robert Haverman. Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, Boulder. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 4, 11:00 am at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, Boulder, with a reception to immediately follow. A private family interment with military honors will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TRU Community Care of Boulder, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO, 80026 -or- St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 3300 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO 80305.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 1, 2019