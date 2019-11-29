|
Leslie Arnold Berry was born September 4, 1933, on a farm in Sherman County, Kansas to parents Clarice and Levi "Hack" Berry. On Monday November 25, 2019, he died at home, surrounded by loved ones. Les was a devout and loving husband to his wife Barbara, an active, playful father and grandfather, a writer and a storyteller, and an excellent pasta cook (a skill he practiced every Tuesday for his family for many years). Les' family and friends knew him to be generous, optimistic, patient, and the wielder of an intelligent, charming sense of humor, marked by a mischievous lift and furrow of his eyebrows. He loved music and Sunday breakfasts with his family. As a child he lived on farms in Kansas and Colorado, and grew up believing that the world was surrounded by mountains and covered by a brilliant blue sky. Les was a grade school cornet player, high school valedictorian and first cornet in the band (1951), and President's Honors List graduate from the University of Northern Colorado for his B.A. in mathematics (1955). Les met Barbara Hensley in college and they got married in June 1955, just after he graduated. They moved to Kentucky, where Les worked as a radio operator and instructor during his time in the Army (1955-1957), and then moved to Ohio, where he taught high school math. Les and Barbara settled in Boulder (1960) and raised four children together. After earning an M.A. in mathematics from the University of Kansas (1960), he went on to become an accomplished radio systems mathematician: he won three Outstanding Publications Awards for his research on long-wave radio propagation. Les and Barbara took many trips to the mountains and, once retired, traveled to other countries. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2015. Les recently said how happy he was to have lived a good, long life. Les was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings (Curtis, Doyle, Clarence, Lois, and Zelma), and his grandson James Francisco Lameiro. He is survived by his sister Donna (Don) Farley, his wife Barbara, his children Kathleen (Roy) Dawson, Elizabeth (Roy) Matway, Gregory (Libby) Berry, and Gina (John Torrance) Berry, his seven grandchildren and three step- grandchildren, and his great- granddaughter. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Les at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, November 30, with visitation at the church at 12:00pm and mass at 1:00pm, and a reception following. Interment will be at 11:00 on Wednesday, December 4 at Coal Creek Cemetery in Lafayette. Donations may be sent to the Sister Carmen Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 29, 2019