Leslie, a long-time resident of Louisville, CO, passed away comfortably at her home in the early evening hours of Saturday September 7 surrounded by her loving family, following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Leslie was born in Cheektowaga, New York to Margaret (Walsh) and Joseph Kellas on February 17 , 1954. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the State University College at Fredonia, New York in 1976. Leslie was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ. Leslie married James Burkholder in 1976 in Buffalo, New York after graduating college. They lived in Bloomington, IN from 1976 to 1983. They moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1983 where they started their family. Leslie took pride in being a loving, dedicated and passionate wife and mother of three children. Leslie was talented in many ways and her creativity was exemplified in her passion for cross stitch, sewing, and gardening. Leslie loved shopping, nature walks, as well as special occasions and holidays that brought family and friends together. Leslie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years James, children Matthew (Vanessa) of Colorado Springs, CO (born: 1983), Jessica of Superior, CO (born: 1985), and Meagan (Jeffery Miller) of Windsor, CO (born: 1988), and brother Craig Kellas of North Tonawanda, N.Y. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Christ the Servant Church, Louisville, CO.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 18, 2019