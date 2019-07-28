|
Lieselotte Kempka, or Lilo, was born in Berlin, Germany on August 30th, 1929, and passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Boulder, Colorado, on July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lilo moved to Harrogate, England from Germany in 1948, and met the love of her life, John Fowler. John and Lilo were married on August 30, 1952, and moved to America in 1969. They have lived in Boulder since 1970. Lilo worked for State Farm Insurance for many years, and enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting, reading, and taking care of her grandchildren, which brought her great joy. She was involved with the Faculty Wives Book Club at CU and enjoyed Silver Sneakers at the YMCA. Lilo was preceded in death by her parents, Johann and Anna Kempka, and her sister Annemarie Grotewold. She leaves behind her loving husband, John, and her two children, Rosemary Lohndorf (Greg), and Graham Fowler (Lauri Wegscheider), all of Boulder. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren, Grace, Alec and Emma Fowler, Sara Ibarra (David), and David Lohndorf, and her great-granddaughter Adriana. Contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Boulder or Tru Hospice Care of Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 28, 2019